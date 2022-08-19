Skip to Content
AP Arizona
By
Published 5:15 PM

After drowning, Tempe police to now carry water rescue bags

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The City of Tempe is implementing new rescue procedures and equipment months after video showed officers do nothing as a homeless man drowned in a city lake.

City officials announced Friday that all Tempe police officers will now carry water rescue throw bags. They have already received training on how to use them.

Also, water rescue rings attached to 100-foot (30-meter) ropes will be installed this fall around Tempe Town Lake, where the drowning occurred.

An outcry erupted after Tempe police released edited body camera videos and a transcript from the May 28 death of Sean Bickings.

The video shows the 34-year-old man climb over a 4-foot (1.2-meter) fence along the lake and start swimming.

The transcript shows two officers repeatedly told Bickings to swim to a pylon and “hold on.” Bickings continuously pleaded for help but an officer said he would not go into the water.

The local officers’ union said officers are not trained to do water rescues.

An investigation led by the Scottsdale Police Department determined the three officers present acted properly. They have since returned to duty after being on paid administrative leave.

Article Topic Follows: AP Arizona

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content