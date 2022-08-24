Armed man on campus arrested by University of Arizona police

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — University of Arizona police said they have arrested a man suspected of bringing a gun on campus Wednesday.

They said several 911 callers reported seeing a man running from the school’s communication building with a gun in the waistband of his pants around 10 a.m.

Campus police said the 22-year-old man was detained at the university’s Student Union about 30 minutes later and he was taken into custody.

The name of the man wasn’t immediately released and police didn’t say if the man was a student.

Police said the man has been booked into the Pima County Jail on suspicion of reckless display of a deadly weapon, disorderly conduct and interference or obstruction of an educational institution.

Classes for the fall semester began Monday at the university.

The Arizona Board of Regents oversee the school and according to the campus police website, regent policies “prohibit the use, possession, display or storage of any weapons, dangerous instruments, explosive devices, or fireworks, among other things, on the University of Arizona campus and on all land and in all buildings owned or under the control of the University of Arizona.”