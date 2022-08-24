Skip to Content
AP Arizona
By
Published 12:21 PM

Armed man on campus detained by University of Arizona police

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — University of Arizona police said they have detained a man suspected of bringing a gun on campus Wednesday.

They said a man in his 20s was seen running from the school’s communication building with a weapon in the waistband of his pants around 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Campus police said the man was detained at the university’s Student Union about 30 minutes later and he was taken into custody.

The name of the man wasn’t immediately released and it was unclear if he was arrested after being questioned. Police didn’t say if the man was a student.

Classes for the fall semester began Monday at the university.

Article Topic Follows: AP Arizona

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content