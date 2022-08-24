University of Arizona police arrest man with a gun on campus

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — University of Arizona police said they arrested a man suspected of bringing a gun on campus Wednesday.

They said a man in his 20s was seen running from the school’s communication building with a weapon in the waistband of his pants around 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Campus police said the man was detained at the university’s Student Union about 30 minutes later and he was taken into custody.

The name of the man wasn’t immediately released. Police didn’t say if he was a student or disclose any other details about the arrest.

Classes for the fall semester began Monday at the university.