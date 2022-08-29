Hiker found dead on trail in Lake Havasu City is identified

LAKE HAVASU CITY, Ariz. (AP) — A hiker found dead after getting lost on trails in an 1,100-acre regional park in Lake Havasu City has been identified as a California man, authorities said Monday.

Mohave County Sheriff’s officials said 31-year-old Kyle Matthew Movius, of Irvine, became separated from a group of three other out-of-town hikers. His body was located Saturday afternoon.

Authorities said the four hikers called 911 around 2:30 p.m. Friday to say they were lost, out of water showing signs of heat exhaustion in 104-degree conditions.

Besides Movius, the other hikers were a 61-year-old man and two women, ages 63 and 27.

City fire rescue crews found three hikers near a trail and sent the two women to a hospital for treatment of hydration.

The 61-year-old man told authorities about Movius, who left the group to find the trailhead.

Authorities said Movius was found dead off of the trail system in a desert wilderness area of Lake Havasu City, which is in northwestern Arizona.