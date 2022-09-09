Police escort students out after Phoenix school lockdown

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix police have finished a sweep of a high school on lockdown and are bringing students to reunite with parents.

Authorities announced around 12:30 p.m. Friday that Central High School was on lockdown after a fight and “possible popping sounds” were reported.

The Phoenix Police Department Twitter account said officers were going “building to building checking on students and faculty.” Police say they have now cleared every classroom and building on campus.

Police did not report finding anyone injured or with a weapon.

Students will be escorted in an orderly fashion a few blocks away to Steele Indian School Park, where anxious parents had been told to wait.

Xavier College Prep, Brophy College Preparatory and the Coding Academy were also put on lockdown as a precaution.

Authorities did not release anymore details.

The schools all occupy a stretch of Central Avenue in uptown Phoenix. Traffic has been shutdown on part of Central in both directions.