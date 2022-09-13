Human skull found in a wash area in northwest Arizona town

GOLDEN VALLEY, Ariz. (AP) — Human remains have been found in the northwest Arizona town of Golden Valley, authorities said Tuesday.

Mohave County Sheriff’s officials said detectives responded to a wash area Monday afternoon about a possible human skull being located.

After they reached the scene, detectives confirmed the skull to be human and found that it had been washed up during recent flooding.

Sheriff’s officials said their investigation into the discovery of the skull was continuing.