Phoenix police: Man throwing rocks at officers fatally shot

PHOENIX (AP) — A man was fatally shot by Phoenix police after he allegedly threw rocks and other items at officers and patrol cars, authorities said Sunday.

Police said the incident occurred in north Phoenix around 6:45 p.m. Saturday.

Two patrol cars were driving through an intersection after responding to an unrelated call when the vehicle was hit by something that caused damage, according to police.

Police said the officers drove back to the intersection to investigate when a man — later identified as 34-year-old Ali Osman — reportedly started throwing rocks at the patrol cars for an unknown reason.

The officers tried to talk to Osman, but he allegedly began throwing rocks at them and wouldn’t stop, police said.

Osman was shot and then taken to a hospital where he died, according to police who said the fatal shooting was being investigated.