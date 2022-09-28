Small plane crashes near Tucson; unclear if pilot survived

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A small plane crashed south of Tucson on Wednesday, but authorities didn’t immediately say if there was a fatality.

Federal Aviation Administration officials said only a pilot was aboard the single-engine Grumman American AA5B when it went down near Flying Diamond Airport in Sahuarita shortly after noon.

An FAA spokesperson declined to say if the pilot survived the crash.

Sahuarita is 23 miles (37 kilometers) south of Tucson.

The National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the cause of the crash along with the FAA.