1 shot on University of Arizona campus; police seek suspect

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — One person was shot and wounded on the University of Arizona campus Wednesday, and campus police said they were searching for the suspect.

Police said a man fled the scene after the shooting inside the Harshbarger Building, which houses the Department of Hydrology and Atmospheric Sciences and is just northwest of the university bookstore and student union.

They said the victim suffered gunshot wounds and was treated at the scene before being taken to a hospital near campus.

That person’s name, age and medical condition weren’t immediately released.

Police said they have identified a suspect in the shooting, but only said he was about 35 years old, around 5-foot-8, has a dark complexion with short brown hair and was last seen wearing a blue baseball cap and carrying a dark backpack.

Sgt. Sean Shields says campus police searched the Harshbarger Building floor by floor and secured it as they continued to look for the suspect.

The university announced that all classes, activities and other campus events have been canceled for the rest of the day.