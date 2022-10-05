University of Arizona police search for a shooting suspect

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — One person was wounded Wednesday after a shooting at the University of Arizona and campus police said there were searching for the suspect.

Police said a man fled the scene after the shooting inside the Harshbarger Building, which houses the Department of Hydrology and Atmospheric Sciences and is northwest of the student union.

They said the victim suffered gunshot wounds and was treated at the scene before being taken to a hospital near campus.

That person’s name, age and medical condition weren’t immediately released.

Police said they have identified a suspect in the shooting, but didn’t disclose any details outside of saying he’s about 35 years old, around 5-foot-8, has a dark complexion with short brown hair and was last seen wearing a blue baseball cap and carrying a dark backpack.

Sgt. Sean Shields says campus police searched the Harshbarger Building floor by floor and secured it as they continued to look for the suspect.

The Arizona Daily Star reported that a university faculty member who was in the building at the time said the shooting took place in a hallway and he heard up to 10 gunshots.

However, the newspaper said the faculty member asked not to be identified.