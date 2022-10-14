Founder of zero-emission truck company Nikola Corp. convicted of charges he deceived investors
NEW YORK (AP) — Founder of zero-emission truck company Nikola Corp. convicted of charges he deceived investors.
NEW YORK (AP) — Founder of zero-emission truck company Nikola Corp. convicted of charges he deceived investors.
News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.