Magnitude 6.1 quake shakes northwest Mexico; no damage seen

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A magnitude 6.1 earthquake shook Mexico’s Baja California Peninsula early Friday, but there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the epicenter was 50 miles (80 kilometers) south-southwest of Bahia de Kino in the Gulf of California. The earthquake occurred at a depth of 6.2 miles (10 kilometers).

The Baja California Sur state civil defense agency said that despite an initial tsunami alert issued by the Mexican Navy, there was no notable variation in sea level.

The temblor occurred around 3 a.m. local time. Civil defense in the state of Sonora, on the other side of the gulf, also said there were no initial reports of damage, but the quake was felt in coastal communities.

