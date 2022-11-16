5 found dead in a Phoenix home in an apparent murder-suicide

PHOENIX (AP) — A family of five was found dead inside their north Phoenix home Wednesday in an apparent murder-suicide, authorities said.

Phoenix police said two adults and three children had obvious signs of trauma but didn’t release any details and their names and ages of the five weren’t immediately released.

Although police have classified the incident as a homicide vase, they said investigators were not searching for a suspect in the deaths.

A 911 call led to police, city firefighters and hazardous materials teams being dispatched to the home around 8 a.m. Wednesday about a possible gas leak.

Television station video from the scene showed a propane tank in a large taped-off area around the house and multiple emergency response vehicles in the neighborhood.

Authorities said the presence of gas was detected at the home when firefighters arrived at the scene.

Police officers didn’t go inside the home for several hours over safety concerns, but reported finding the five bodies after the house was secured around noon.

“This is an extremely tragic situation for everyone involved,” police spokesperson Sgt. Melissa Soliz told reporters outside the home.