Gregory’s 35 points lead Kansas State women past NAU 93-80

ST. THOMAS, Virgin Islands (AP) — Gabby Gregory scored a career-high 35 points, 20 of them in the second half, and No. 25 Kansas State defeated stubborn Northern Arizona 93-80 on Friday night at the Paradise Jam.

Gregory, who scored 12 points in the fourth quarter, hit a 3-pointer to cap a 12-5 run that gave the Wildcats a 76-61 lead with 7:13 remaining. Nyah Moran hit a 3-pointer with 3:05 remaining to get NAU within 10 points at 81-71 and Montana Oltrogge hit a 3-pointer to make it 88-78 with :58 seconds left, but the Lumberjacks would get no closer.

Gregory, a transfer from Oklahoma averaging 21.5 points per game coming in, also had a game-high 10 rebounds. Jaelyn Glenn scored 23, Brylee Glenn 14 and Serena Sundell 13 for Kansas State (7-0).

Emily Rodabaugh’s three-point play gave NAU a 13-12 lead at 2:41 of the first quarter, a lead they held for nearly eight minutes of play — until 4:48 remained in the second quarter. An 8-0 run put K-State up 40-33 in the final minute of the first half, but a 3-pointer by Emily Rodabaugh got the Lumberjacks within 40-36 at halftime.

Rodabaugh finished with 13 points and grabbed eight rebounds. She was one of five Lumberjacks (3-4) to reach double-figures. Moran and Regan Schenck scored 15 points each, Oltrogge scored 13 and Sophie Glancey also had 13.

