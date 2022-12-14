1 dead after shooting at Amazon facility in Phoenix suburb

CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — One person is dead and another wounded after a shooting Wednesday at an Amazon Flex facility in the Phoenix suburb of Chandler, authorities said.

Police said the incident occurred around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday when someone who was not an Amazon employee came onto the warehouse’s premises and shot a contracted worker for an unknown reason.

A second contracted Amazon employee then fatally shot the shooter, according to police.

They said the Amazon employee who was shot is hospitalized in critical condition, but is expected to survive and the other employee wasn’t injured.

Police are investigating what led up to the initial shooting and haven’t released the names of the people involved.

Amazon officials didn’t immediately comment on the shooting or release any information on the two contracted employees.

The Chandler facility operates as a pickup zone for contracted Amazon Flex drivers, who pick up packages to deliver the same or next day to customers.