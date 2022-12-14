Police: 1 person injured in shooting at an Arizona warehouse

CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — One person was taken to a hospital Wednesday after a shooting at a warehouse in the Phoenix suburb of Chandler, authorities said.

Police say the incident occurred about 9:30 a.m. at an Amazon Flex Warehouse and it did not involve an active shooter.

“There is no ongoing danger to the (Chandler) community,” police said on Twitter.

Police didn’t immediately provide any additional information on the shooting and the person who was injured.