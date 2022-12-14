Skip to Content
AP Arizona
By
Published 10:24 AM

Police: 1 person injured in shooting at an Arizona warehouse

CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — One person was taken to a hospital Wednesday after a shooting at a warehouse in the Phoenix suburb of Chandler, authorities said.

Police say the incident occurred about 9:30 a.m. at an Amazon Flex Warehouse and it did not involve an active shooter.

“There is no ongoing danger to the (Chandler) community,” police said on Twitter.

Police didn’t immediately provide any additional information on the shooting and the person who was injured.

Article Topic Follows: AP Arizona

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content