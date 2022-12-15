Former New Mexico governor to attend Navajo Tech graduation

CROWNPOINT, N.M. (AP) — Former New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson is scheduled to appear at Navajo Technical University’s graduation ceremonies Friday.

Richardson, who served as governor from 2003-2011, is a special guest speaker at the graduation with 72 students receiving their degrees.

Navajo Nation President-elect Buu Nygren will deliver the keynote address at the graduation and join Richardson in gifting 120 pairs of athletic shoes to children in need at three schools in Lake Valley, Torreon and Crownpoint.

The shoe donations are part of the COVID-19 Navajo Families Relief Fund which has distributed food, water, diapers, dog food and emergency supplies to help tribal members since 2020.

The fund also has donated medical supplies to eight Navajo Nation hospitals and partnered with a foundation to deliver nearly 1,200 pairs of quality shoes to needy youth in 13 tribal communities in New Mexico.