Gunman killed in Amazon shooting had ‘jealousy issues’

PHOENIX (AP) — A man who shot an Amazon contract worker in Arizona had jealousy issues with a girlfriend who worked there, authorities said.

Police in the Phoenix suburb of Chandler said Friday that 29-year-old Jacob Murphy died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound and from gunfire from another worker outside an Amazon delivery station.

His girlfriend was not at work when he showed up at the delivery station Wednesday. Authorities said Murphy only knew one employee by name.

Sgt. Jason McClimans says the victim, a contract worker, felt “something was strange” and tried to persuade Murphy to leave. That’s when Murphy opened fire, police said.

The commotion from the shooting drew the attention of the second worker, who then shot Murphy.

Murphy did not know the two men, McClimans said.

The victim is expected to recover, authorities said.

The armed worker is not under investigation.

The Chandler facility operates as a pickup zone for contracted Amazon drivers who pick up packages to deliver to customers.