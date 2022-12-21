Skip to Content
AP Arizona
By
Published 8:07 PM

Johnson scores 28, Saint Mary’s downs Wyoming 66-54

PHOENIX (AP) — Logan Johnson scored 28 points as Saint Mary’s beat Wyoming 66-54 on Wednesday night at the Jerry Colangelo Classic.

Johnson added five steals for the Gaels (10-4). Mitchell Saxen added 19 points and nine rebounds. Aidan Mahaney finished with 11 points.

Noah Reynolds led the Cowboys (5-7) with 21 points.

Johnson scored 14 points in the second half to help Saint Mary’s preserve a 10-point halftime lead.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Article Topic Follows: AP Arizona

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content