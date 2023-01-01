Skip to Content
AP Arizona
Driver arrested after crash at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix police arrested a man they say deliberately crashed his car New Year’s Eve into a Sky Harbor International Airport terminal.

The incident happened around 1 p.m. Saturday when a vehicle went over a curb and hit a door at the west end of Terminal 3.

Authorities took 36-year-old Juan Villa Lopez into custody on charges of causing criminal damage. Sgt. Brian Bower says when questioned, the suspect’s statements made it clear to officers it was an intentional act.

There were no reports of any injuries.

It was not immediately known of Villa Lopez had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

Associated Press

