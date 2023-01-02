Skip to Content
AP Arizona
By
Published 1:01 PM

Phoenix police: Shooting that injured 9 grew out of argument

PHOENIX (AP) — A shooting in west Phoenix that injured a pregnant woman and eight other people grew out of an argument between two people at a late-night party, police said.

All nine people who were shot around 4 a.m. Saturday had suffered injuries that didn’t threaten their lives. The expecting mother’s injuries didn’t affect her pregnancy, authorities said.

Some victims were driven to hospitals before police arrived at the scene, while others were brought to medical centers by paramedics.

Police have provided few details on how the shooting unfolded. The suspects in the shooting haven’t been arrested.

Article Topic Follows: AP Arizona

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content