SFA wins 73-68 against Grand Canyon

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — AJ Cajuste scored 15 points as Stephen F. Austin beat Grand Canyon 73-68 on Saturday.

Cajuste was 4 of 8 shooting and 7 of 8 from the free throw line for the Lumberjacks (12-5, 4-0 Western Athletic). Sadaidriene Hall scored 11 points while shooting 5 of 7 from the field, and added five rebounds. Nigel Hawkins shot 4 for 6, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 10 points. The ’Jacks extended their winning streak to six games.

Rayshon Harrison finished with 19 points, four assists and two steals for the Antelopes (11-5). Chance McMillian added 16 points for Grand Canyon. Gabe McGlothan also recorded nine points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

