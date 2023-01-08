Police: human remains found in remote desert area in Buckeye

BUCKEYE, Ariz. (AP) — Police in the Phoenix suburb of Buckeye are investigating the discovery of human remains found in a remote desert area.

They said a person riding an off-road vehicle around 1 p.m. Saturday reported finding the remains within the city limits.

The remains included a skull and other bones, according to authorities.

Police said the remains were turned over to the Maricopa County Medical Examiner’s Office for forensic examination in an attempt to identify the person and possibly determine the cause of death.