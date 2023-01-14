Skip to Content
Chappell helps Sac State hold off Northern Arizona 59-56

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Zach Chappell scored 16 points and Sacramento State turned back Northern Arizona 59-56 on Saturday.

Chappell sank 6 of 13 shots with two 3-pointers for the Hornets (11-7, 4-1 Big Sky Conference). Austin Patterson had 11 points. Akol Mawein came off the bench to score 10 with seven rebounds. Callum McRae had 10 rebounds to go with eight points.

Xavier Fuller scored 20 to lead the Lumberjacks (5-14, 1-5).

Sac State led 34-22 at halftime.

