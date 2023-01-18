Skip to Content
AP Arizona
By
Published 9:17 PM

Harrison scores 38, Grand Canyon downs Utah Tech 89-85

By The Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) — Rayshon Harrison’s 38 points led Grand Canyon over Utah Tech 89-85 on Wednesday.

Harrison added six rebounds for the Antelopes (13-6, 4-2 Western Athletic Conference). Gabe McGlothan added 15 points while shooting 4 of 9 from the field and 6 for 6 from the line, and he also had seven rebounds. Josh Baker was 4-of-7 shooting (4 for 5 from distance) to finish with 14 points.

Isaiah Pope finished with 25 points for the Trailblazers (9-10, 1-5). Utah Tech also got 21 points and six rebounds from Tanner Christensen. In addition, Frank Staine finished with 21 points and two steals.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Grand Canyon hosts Utah Valley while Utah Tech hosts New Mexico State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Article Topic Follows: AP Arizona

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content