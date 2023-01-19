Body recovered from Arizona side of Colorado River now ID’d

BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. (AP) — The body of a woman recovered from the Arizona side of the Colorado River has been identified, Bullhead City police said Thursday.

Police said the body of 54-year-old Deana Harris of Fort Mohave was found Tuesday morning floating in the lagoon at the Palo Verde Meadows Estates.

The Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office doesn’t believe foul play was involved in the woman’s death, according to police.

The cause of death hasn’t been released yet.