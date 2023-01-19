Skip to Content
AP Arizona
By
Published 10:31 AM

Body recovered from Arizona side of Colorado River now ID’d

BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. (AP) — The body of a woman recovered from the Arizona side of the Colorado River has been identified, Bullhead City police said Thursday.

Police said the body of 54-year-old Deana Harris of Fort Mohave was found Tuesday morning floating in the lagoon at the Palo Verde Meadows Estates.

The Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office doesn’t believe foul play was involved in the woman’s death, according to police.

The cause of death hasn’t been released yet.

Article Topic Follows: AP Arizona

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content