1st pediatric-related death in Maricopa County this season

PHOENIX (AP) — Health officials in Arizona’s largest county have confirmed the first pediatric-related death this season in the Phoenix metro area.

Maricopa County Department of Public Health officials said the child wasn’t immunized against influenza.

The child’s age and gender weren’t immediately released Tuesday.

Officials said there were two pediatric flu deaths recorded in Maricopa County last season.

Health officials recommend the flu vaccine for anyone 6 months old and up.

