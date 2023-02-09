Nick Bosa wins AP Defensive Player of the Year award

By ROB MAADDI

AP Pro Football Writer

PHOENIX (AP) — Nick Bosa made it a landslide for the AP Defensive Player of the Year award.

San Francisco’s All-Pro defensive end received 46 first-place votes after leading the NFL with 18 1/2 sacks in the regular season.

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons finished second with 101 points, far behind Bosa’s 237. Parsons didn’t get a first-place vote but had 30 second-place votes and 11 for third.

Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones came in third with 56 points. Jones had one first-place vote.

Philadelphia Eagles edge rusher Haason Reddick got two first-place votes but ended up in fourth place.

New York Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams earned the other first-place vote.

Bosa is due for a hefty pay raise this offseason. He’s set to play on his fifth-year option worth nearly $18 million for 2023 but it’s likely he’ll get an extension that could be worth more than $30 million a year.

Earlier Thursday evening, DeMeco Ryans, who spent the past two seasons as the defensive coordinator of the 49ers, was named AP Assistant Coach of the Year. He is now the head coach of the Texans.

Justin Jefferson ran away with the AP Offensive Player of the Year award. Minnesota’s All-Pro wide receiver got 35 first-place votes and earned 192 points, outdistancing runner up Patrick Mahomes by a significant margin.

