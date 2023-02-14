Hobbs withdraws nomination of Arizona health service leader

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs on Tuesday withdrew her nomination of Dr. Theresa Cullen to lead the state Department of Health Services.

Hobbs said she made the decision because Cullen didn’t want to proceed as the nominee.

A Republican-led committee considering Cullen’s nomination voted last week to recommend that the Senate not confirm her even though she has 27 years of public service.

The committee raised concerns about business closures and curfews in Pima County, where Cullen was the former public health director.

“While I am deeply concerned that Dr. Cullen has chosen not to proceed as the nominee for AzDHS director, I understand and respect her decision,” Hobbs, a Democrat, said in a statement. “As long as Republicans choose politics over the people of Arizona, some of the most talented and qualified candidates will choose not to enter state service, and it is the people of Arizona who will suffer most because of these political games.”