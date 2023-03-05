Woman killed, 3 men injured in UTV crash in Apache Junction

APACHE JUNCTION, Ariz. (AP) — A 26-year-old woman has died after a utility terrain vehicle crash in Apache Junction early Sunday morning, authorities said.

The name, age and hometown of the woman who died wasn’t immediately released. Apache Junction police said three men were also hurt in the UTV crash, but have injuries that are not considered life threatening.

According to police, intoxication was a factor in the crash and their investigation was ongoing.