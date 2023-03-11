Kings use late run to push past Suns 128-119

PHOENIX (AP) — Harrison Barnes scored 19 points, De’Aaron Fox and Malik Monk each added 18 and the Sacramento Kings used a balanced effort to beat the Phoenix Suns 128-119 on Saturday night.

The loss snapped Phoenix’s four-game winning streak. The Kings moved 3 1/2 games ahead of the Suns for the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference playoff race.

The Kings finished the game on a 13-4 run. Seven Sacramento players scored at least 12 points. Domantas Sabonis had 17 points and a team-high eight rebounds.

The Suns were playing their second straight game without recently-acquired star Kevin Durant, who hurt his ankle during pregame warmups before Wednesday’s game. The team says he has a sprained left ankle and will be re-evaluated in three weeks.

Devin Booker scored 28 points on 11-for-19 shooting for Phoenix. Deandre Ayton had 22 points and 12 rebounds, and Chris Paul added 16 points and 16 assists.

Sacramento took a 67-59 lead into halftime. Trey Lyles led the Kings with 11 points, while Booker led the Suns with 17. The foul-filled half had 41 free throw attempts, including 26 by the Kings.

TIP-INS

Kings: Had a great night from the bench, which combined for 65 points on 20-for-33 shooting.

Suns: Durant has played in three games with the Suns, all on the road. Phoenix has a 3-0 record in those games.

UP NEXT

Kings: Travel to face Milwaukee on Monday.

Suns: Travel to face Golden State on Monday.

