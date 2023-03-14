Search on for escaped prison inmate in southwestern Arizona

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities were searching Tuesday for a prison inmate who walked off during work duty in San Luis.

Arizona Department of Corrections officials said Jonathan Perryman was working Monday morning with a crew and was later unaccounted for.

They said Perryman is a minimum custody work crew member and was working at the recreation center in San Luis at the time.

Authorities said Perryman was last seen by a supervisor walking into a restroom to wash paint off his hands.

They said Perryman was sentenced in November for misconduct involving weapons and he has no history of violence or prior violent convictions.

The U.S. Marshals Office and U.S. Customs and Border Protection personnel areas among the law enforcement agencies helping in the search for Perryman.