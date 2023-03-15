Some Sedona neighborhoods told to evacuate due to flooding

SEDONA, Ariz. (AP) — Some residents in Sedona were warned to evacuate Wednesday evening because of flooding in Oak Creek.

The City of Sedona said in a statement around 6 p.m. that a dozen areas including the Rancho Sedona RV park and the Center for the New Age were in “go” status, meaning they should evacuate immediately.

The National Weather Service in Phoenix said a flood warning was continuing until late Thursday morning for Oak Creek near Sedona, affecting Coconino and Yavapai counties.

Officials said that because of snowmelt at higher elevations and rain, people should expect higher than normal water flow in Oak Creek. Minor to moderate flooding was forecast, affecting access roads, buildings and residences along the creek, the weather agency said.

The waterway was expected to rise Wednesday evening to 15 feet (4.6 meters), a foot above flood stage.

A shelter for the area was set up at the gym of Camp Verde Middle School.