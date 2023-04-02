Man sentenced after meth found in vehicle at Arizona border

PHOENIX (AP) — A man from Mexico has been sentenced to more than five years in prison for the importation of methamphetamine into Arizona, according to authorities.

Officials with the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Arizona said Friday that Sergio Caballero of Nogales, Sonora received a 63-month prison term after pleading guilty to the drug charge.

They said Caballero entered Arizona from the Mariposa Port of Entry in Nogales on Sept. 1, 2021.

During an inspection of the vehicle Caballero was driving, Customs and Border Protection officials said officers noticed irregularities with the gas tank.

They reported finding 90 packages in the gas tank that contained more than 43 kilograms of methamphetamine and Caballero was arrested.