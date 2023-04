Bumgarner gets MRI, remains scheduled to make next start

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Madison Bumgarner had an MRI on Monday in Phoenix after feeling fatigue during his first outing of the season and is OK to make his next start, manager Torey Lovullo said.

“Everything is fine,” Lovullo said before the Diamondbacks opened a two-game series at San Diego. “He just probably overcooked it a little bit in between starts in preparation. It was more over-prepping than anything.”

Lovullo said MadBum is scheduled to start on regular rest Friday night at home against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

“It’s a little bit of fatigue. I think all pitchers go through it at certain points in time,” Lovullo said. “Really, he works hard for the four days in between his starts. We’ve got to get him past that point.”

The 33-year-old left-hander allowed five runs, four hits and four walks in Arizona’s 10-1 loss to the Dodgers on Saturday night. Trayce Thompson hit a grand slam in a five-run first inning, the first of his three home runs in the game.

Bumgarner, a four-time All-Star, is beginning his fourth season with the Diamondbacks. He was 7-15 with a 4.88 ERA in 30 starts last season.

