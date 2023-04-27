Cards swap 3rd-round picks with Eagles after tampering issue

By DAVID BRANDT

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals have swapped third-round picks with the Philadelphia Eagles in this year’s draft after the Cardinals had impermissible contact with Jonathan Gannon during their recent coaching search.

Arizona’s third-round pick was originally the No. 66 overall selection, but now it will select at No. 94. The Cardinals will also receive the Eagles’ fifth-round pick as part of the agreement.

The Cardinals said they self-reported that new general manager Monti Ossenfort had a phone conversation with Gannon — who was the Eagles’ defensive coordinator — in the days following the NFC championship game, when contact is not permitted under NFL tampering rules.

The Cardinals eventually hired Gannon.

It’s the latest in a string of bad news for the Cardinals management. Former Cardinals front office executive Terry McDonough recently filed an arbitration claim against the team that accuses owner Michael Bidwill of cheating in a burner phone scheme in 2018.

