Marte homers in D-Backs’ 9-1 win, Rockies fall to 8-19

By MICHAEL KELLY

Associated Press

DENVER (AP) — Ketel Marte hit an early homer, Josh Rojas drove in three runs and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Colorado 9-1 on Friday night, sending the Rockies to their sixth straight home loss.

Christian Walker hit a go-ahead double in a three-run seventh inning, and NL West-leading Arizona broke open the game with a five-run ninth.

Colorado is a National League-worst 8-19, the Rockies worst start since they began 6-21 in 2005. Colorado dropped to 3-8 at Coors Field.

Merrill Kelly (2-3) allowed one run and six hits in six innings with five strikeouts. He walked one after issuing 17 in his first five starts.

“I felt like I missed more spots than I hit,” Kelly said. “I’m happy I was able to throw some strikes today.”

Kyle Freeland (2-3) gave up three runs and five hits in six-plus innings. He is 0-3 in four starts since beating San Diego in his season opener and defeating Washington on April 6.

Marte drove a 1-2 slider into the left-field seats in the third inning, but C.J. Cron’s two-out RBI single tied the score in the bottom half. The Rockies didn’t get another baserunner until Charlie Blackmon’s leadoff single in the eighth.

With the score 1-1 in the seventh, Freeland walked Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Walker doubled off the base of the wall in left-center.

Justin Lawrence relieved, and Rojas pinch hit with two outs and grounded into a run-scoring forceout. Gabriel Moreno followed with a sacrifice fly for a 4-1 lead.

“Just had some quality at bats at the right time,” manager Torey Lovullo said. “The right guys stepped up in the right situation over and drove big runs and ran the bases well. We played good defense, got some outstanding starting pitching, so there’s no mystery; when we do that we’re going to win some baseball games.”

Rojas hit a two-run double in the ninth off Dinelson Lamet, a ball off the center-field warning track, Marte had a sacrifice fly, and Gurriel and Walker tacked on RBI singles against Ty Blach.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rockies: RHP Germán Márquez was placed on the 15-day injured list with right elbow inflammation ad said he was concerned he may need Tommy John surgery. Márquez had an MRI on Thursday and will undergo another Monday. … Manager Bud Black said OF Randal Grichuk is with the team and feeling 100%. Grichuk has yet to play this year after having offseason bilateral sports hernia surgery.

CATCH ME IF YOU CAN

Arizona had a logjam on the basepaths in the ninth inning. Corbin Carroll and Geraldo Perdomo were on first and second when Rojas’ ball went to the warning track. Perdomo waited before taking off from second while Carroll raced around the bases, nearly catching Perdomo.

Perdomo scored just steps ahead of Carroll.

“I thought he eventually would have caught up to him,” Lovullo said. “He’s one of the fastest human beings I’ve ever been around.”

UP NEXT

Diamondbacks will send LHP Tommy Henry (0-0, 6.23 ERA) against Colorado rookie RHP Noah Davis (0-0, 0.93) on Saturday night. Davis will be making his third career start and his Coors Field debut.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports