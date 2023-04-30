Cron powers Rockies to 12-4 win over Diamondbacks

By CRAIG MEYER

Associated Press

DENVER (AP) — C.J. Cron had three hits, including a three-run homer, Austin Gomber gave up one run over six innings and the Colorado Rockies beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 12-4 on Sunday to snap a seven-game home losing streak.

With the win, the last-place Rockies avoided both their third sweep of the young season and tying the worst 29-game start in franchise history. The 12 runs were the most this season for Colorado, which came into the day with the fifth fewest runs in the majors.

Cron’s team-leading sixth home run of the season was the catalyst for a four-run third inning that gave Colorado the lead and broke the game open. Led by three-consecutive doubles to open up the inning, the Rockies tacked on another four runs in the sixth to stretch their lead to 10-1 and effectively seal the victory.

After earning his first win of the season six days earlier, Gomber (2-4) threw his second consecutive quality start, allowing only three hits and striking out four. The left-hander has given up only one earned run in his past two starts after surrendering 22 in his first four.

Charlie Blackmon, Harold Castro and Mike Moustakas each drove in two runs for the Rockies. Blackmon’s run on Cron’s third-inning homer moved him past Larry Walker for sole possession of second place on the franchise’s all-time list.

Evan Longoria’s 463-foot home run in the second inning was the only source of offense for much of the day for the Diamondbacks, who had scored at least nine runs in four of their previous five games at Colorado.

Arizona starter Ryne Nelson (1-2) pitched just four innings, allowing six runs and nine hits. The right-hander has given up 15 earned runs in 14 innings across his past three starts.

A MEMORABLE FIRST

Diamondbacks right fielder Dominic Fletcher hit a double in his first MLB at-bat and scored a run later in the inning. Following an 11-4 win Saturday night, Arizona called up the 25-year-old from Triple-A Reno, where he was batting .323 with three home runs.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rockies: RHP Noah Davis (right elbow inflammation) was placed on the 15-day injured list and RHP Nick Mears was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque.

Diamondbacks: OF Corbin Carroll was not in the lineup after suffering what was described as a left knee contusion after colliding into the left field wall Saturday. Manager Torey Lovullo had said after Saturday’s game that Carroll was “day to day” after tests on his injured left knee came back “very, very positive.” … To make room for Fletcher, LHP Anthony Misiewicz was recalled.

UP NEXT

Rockies: RHP Ryan Feltner (2-2) will go up against Milwaukee on Tuesday.

Diamondbacks: RHP Zac Gallen (4-1) faces Texas in a Tuesday road game.

___

