Suns guard Chris Paul leaves Game 2 with groin tightness

DENVER (AP) — Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul is out for the remainder of Game 2 after experiencing groin tightness in the third quarter Monday night against Denver.

Paul was covering Kentavious Caldwell-Pope when the Nuggets guard went up for an offensive rebound with just under 5 minutes left in the third quarter. Paul was subbed out and headed for the locker room.

Soon after, the team ruled him out. Paul has eight points and six assists in 25 minutes, 23 seconds of action.

Paul, who turns 38 on Saturday, ranks fifth on the NBA’s all-time playoff assists list and 11th in steals.

