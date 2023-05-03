Crash closes section of freeway from Arizona to New Mexico

WILLCOX,Ariz. (AP) — A fiery semi-tractor trailer crash early Wednesday damaged an overpass pillar in southeastern Arizona and closed a section of Interstate 10 from Willcox to the New Mexico state line, authorities said.

Arizona Department of Transportation officials said the crash resulted in the death of the big rig’s driver.

They said the semi-truck ran off the right side of the roadway, struck a guardrail and then collided with a pillar at the State Route 191 overpass west of Willcox. One pillar buckled and the truck caught fire.

Westbound lanes of I-10 were closed on the New Mexico side of the state line, about 60 miles (96.56 kilometers) from the crash site.

ADOT officials said temporary bridge repairs might take up to two days before the lanes could reopen and crews planned to work around the clock.

The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office and ADOT were advising commuters to avoid the crash area and take an alternate route that included traveling southwest from New Mexico toward the border, then looping back to Benson through Bisbee and Tombstone.