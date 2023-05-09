Soler smashes two HRs, has five RBIs, Marlins beat D-backs

By DAVID BRANDT

PHOENIX (AP) — Jorge Soler smashed two long homers and had five RBIs, Jesus Luzardo threw six effective innings and the Miami Marlins beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-2 on Tuesday night.

Soler’s first homer was a 468-foot shot in the second inning that landed on the concourse behind the left-center seats and gave the Marlins a 4-1 lead. His second homer was a two-run blast in the fifth that landed near the same area, just not quite as deep.

They were the 31-year-old’s eighth and ninth homers of the season.

Both came off D-backs rookie Brandon Pfaadt, who was making his second career start. Pfaadt (0-1) — one of Arizona’s top prospects — has been roughed up in both appearances.

The right-hander gave up six runs on seven hits over five innings against the Marlins, striking out three and walking two. He gave up seven runs in his debut against the Rangers last week and now has a 12.10 ERA.

While Soler was providing the Marlins’ offense, Luzardo (3-2) stiffled the D-backs’ hitters, which came into the game hitting an NL-best .272. The lefty gave up one run on seven hits over six innings, walking two and striking out five.

Miami won for just the second time in eight games.

D-backs third baseman Evan Longoria had three hits, including a solo homer in the eighth inning. Kevin Ginkel threw 2 2/3 innings of scoreless relief, which was the longest outing of his big-league career.

The teams wrap up their three-game series on Wednesday afternoon. The D-backs will send RHP Merrill Kelly (3-3, 2.75 ERA) to the mound, while the Marlins will throw RHP Edward Cabrera (2-3, 4.78 ERA).

