Gurriel’s RBI double in 9th sends Diamondbacks past Giants 2-1

By DAVID BRANDT

AP Baseball Writer

PHOENIX (AP) — Lourdes Gurriel Jr. drove home Christian Walker with a looping double down the left-field line in the ninth inning, leading the Arizona Diamondbacks to a 2-1 victory over the San Francisco Giants on Sunday.

The Diamondbacks won three of four in the series and improved to 23-18 this season.

The pitchers’ duel featured just seven hits — four for the D-backs and three for the Giants.

Walker started the game-winning rally with a walk against Giants reliever Tyler Rogers (0-3). Gurriel followed and was out in front of Rogers’ two-strike pitch, but managed to knock it over the third baseman’s head and down the line, allowing Walker to score all the way from first.

Michael Conforto started the scoring with a homer for San Francisco in the fourth — his seventh of the season. He fouled off three straight two-strike pitches before hitting a liner over the right-field fence on the ninth pitch of the at-bat.

Giants right-hander Logan Webb didn’t give up a hit until the fifth, when Gabriel Moreno hit a perfectly placed infield single that shortstop Brandon Crawford couldn’t quite gather.

Geraldo Perdomo followed by grounding into a fielder’s choice and then scored from first base on Josh Rojas’ double down the first-base line that tied the game.

Webb threw seven strong innings, giving up one run on three hits, striking out three and walking three. The 26-year-old has been a workhorse for the Giants over the past couple of weeks, tossing at least seven innings in three straight starts.

D-backs rookie Brandon Pfaadt made his third career start and it was easily his best in the big leagues. The right-hander gave up just one hit — Conforto’s homer — over five innings. He struck out five and walked three.

Miguel Castro (2-1) got the win with a scoreless ninth, striking out two.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Giants: Crawford was activated from the day 10-day injured list. INF David Villar was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento.

UP NEXT

Giants: Return home for a three-game series against the Phillies beginning Monday. The Giants will start LHP Alex Wood (0-0, 2.45 ERA) in the first game. The Phillies hadn’t announced a starter.

Diamondbacks: Go on the road for a three-game series against the Athletics starting Monday. They’ll start RHP Merrill Kelly (3-3, 3.18 ERA) in the first game. The A’s will counter with RHP Drew Rucinski (0-3, 8.16).

