Taurasi has 23 points, Mercury hit 13 3s to beat Lynx 90-81

PHOENIX (AP) — Diana Taurasi had 23 points and 10 assists and the Phoenix Mercury hit 11 3-pointers in the first half on the way to a 90-81 win over the Minnesota Lynx on Thursday night.

Phoenix went 5 of 6 from 3-point range — with triples from five different players — to open a 27-18 lead after one quarter. The Mercury made 11 of 17 3s in the first half, taking a 57-40 lead. Taurasi had three triples and 15 points.

Taurasi finished 4 of 9 from 3-point range, giving her 1,300 3s and extending her WNBA record. Sue Bird is second with 1,001.

The Mercury made 13 of 28 behind the arc and the Lynx were 3 of 18.

Brittney Griner added 19 points for Phoenix (1-2), Sug Sutton had 14 off the bench and Moriah Jefferson and Sophie Cunningham both had three 3-pointers and 13 points.

Aerial Powers paced the Lynx (0-3) with 20 points off the bench. Jessica Shepherd and Diamond Miller both had 13 points and Tiffany Mitchell added 12.

Minnesota got within seven twice late in the third quarter but got no closer. The Mercury finished 21 of 23 from the foul line.

Behind Taurasi, Phoenix had 23 assists on 28 baskets.

