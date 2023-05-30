Vikings to host Titans, Cards for joint training camp practices in successive weeks

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings will have two different teams come to training camp this year, hosting joint practices with both the Tennessee Titans and the Arizona Cardinals prior to their preseason games.

Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell announced the news on Tuesday. There will be two days of practice sessions with each team at TCO Performance Center in Eagan, Minnesota, where the Vikings have been since the facility opened in 2018.

Minnesota plays Tennessee on Aug. 19 and Arizona on Aug. 26 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. That means the Vikings and Titans will likely practice together on Aug. 16 and 17, with the Vikings and Cardinals practicing together on Aug. 23 and 24.

“To be able to have that is a critical part of our training camp formula, to try to be at our best when the season rolls around,” O’Connell said. “We have such amazing facilities here.”

The Vikings practiced with San Francisco before a preseason game last year. O’Connell raved about the impact of those sessions on the development of the club during his first season on the job.

The Titans hosted both Tampa Bay and Arizona for joint training camp practices last year.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL