Rams, McVay try to extend their recent dominance over the Cardinals in an NFC West matchup

Los Angeles Rams (0-1) at Arizona (0-1)

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. EDT, Fox

BetMGM NFL Odds: Cardinals by 1 1/2

Series record: Rams lead 50-40-2

Against the spread: Rams 0-1; Cardinals 1-0.

Last meeting: Rams won 37-14 in Glendale, Arizona on Nov. 26, 2023.

Last week: Rams lost to Lions 26-20 in Detroit; Cardinals lost to Bills 34-28 in Buffalo.

Rams offense: overall (8), rush (25), pass (2), scoring (17-T)

Rams defense: overall (23), rush (25-T), pass (20), scoring (19-T)

Cardinals offense: overall (20-T), rush (16), pass (22), scoring (9-T)

Cardinals defense: overall (21), rush (19), pass (24), scoring (29-T)

Turnover differential: Rams even (12-T), Cardinals even (12-T)

Rams player to watch

WR Cooper Kupp. When healthy, Kupp is one of the top offensive playmakers in the league, and he looked to be back at his best in the season opener with 14 receptions for 110 yards and a touchdown. With the offense around him decimated by injuries one week into the season, coach Sean McVay will try to create as many easy opportunities as possible for Kupp.

Cardinals player to watch

WR Marvin Harrison Jr. The rookie receiver had a quiet NFL debut, catching one pass for 4 yards and being targeted just three times. The Cardinals have high expectations for the No. 4 overall pick and have said they need to find a way to get him more involved with the offense against the Rams.

Key matchup

Rams QB Matthew Stafford vs. Cardinals pass rush. Stafford had a strong performance behind a makeshift offensive line, getting 317 yards passing and one touchdown against one interception against the Lions, but was rushed into overthrowing Kupp on a late third down that might have put the game away. Arizona struggled to pressure Bills QB Josh Allen, with nose tackle Roy Lopez picking up his third career sack. It was one of just two for the defense. Even with a dearth of proven disrupters up front, it will be telling if the Cardinals cannot turn up the heat on the battered Rams.

Key injuries

Rams WR Puka Nacua was placed on injured reserve Wednesday after aggravating a knee injury he sustained in training camp and will miss at least the next four games. LG Steve Avila (sprained MCL) and swing tackle Joe Noteboom (high ankle sprain) have also been placed on IR, and RG Kevin Dotson (ankle) is day to day. … Cardinals RT Jonah Williams (knee) was placed on IR Wednesday because of an injury suffered in the opener. CB Max Melton is in concussion protocol. DL Darius Robinson (calf) was placed on IR before the season started and must miss at least three more games.

Series notes

McVay has dominated the Cardinals, posting a 13-2 record since becoming the Rams head coach in 2017. That includes a 34-11 NFC wild-card playoff win in January 2022 en route to a Super Bowl victory. The Rams have a nine-game winning streak against the Cardinals in State Farm Stadium.

Stats and stuff

The Rams defense got worn out in overtime, allowing 60 yards rushing on seven carries (8.57 yards per attempt). They had held the powerful Lions’ ground game to 103 yards on 24 carries through regulation (4.29 yards per attempt). … OLB Jared Verse became the fourth Rams rookie to get a sack in his NFL debut. He had six pressures, which was tied for sixth most in the league. … Stafford has 63 total 300-yard passing games, which is tied with Dan Marino for eighth most in NFL history. … RB Kyren Williams has 13 rushing touchdowns in 13 games over the past two seasons since becoming the Rams starter. Williams led the team in points scored last season, joining Todd Gurley in 2018 to become the second non-kicker to do so since 2002. … Kupp ran only five of his 21 targeted routes starting outside the right hash marks and caught two passes there, according to NFL Next Gen Stats. … All six of punter Ethan Evans’ kickoffs resulted in touchbacks. … The Cardinals have an 11-6-1 record in home openers since State Farm Stadium opened in 2006. … Cardinals RB James Conner has played in 14 games against NFC West rivals since joining the franchise in 2021 and has 16 TDs in those games. … RB DeeJay Dallas scored on a 96-yard kickoff return against the Bills. It was the first TD under the NFL’s new kickoff rules. It was also the first TD on a kickoff return for the Cardinals since David Johnson in 2015. … QB Kyler Murray has 15,809 passing yards. He needs just 35 to pass Kurt Warner for fifth place on the franchise’s career list. … LB Kyzir White led the Cardinals with 11 tackles in Week 1. S Budda Baker had 10.

Fantasy tip

Cardinals WR Greg Dortch led the team with six catches for 47 yards against the Bills. He might not be the No. 1 option every week, but Murray and Jonathan Gannon like him, so he should have a consistent role with the offense.

