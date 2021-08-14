Police: Man stabbed at protest at Los Angeles City Hall

AP California

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Police Department says a man was stabbed Saturday at a protest on the south lawn of Los Angeles’ City Hall after a fight broke out. The department said on its Twitter account that it is “aware of 1 male that was stabbed & is being treated by LAFD. No arrests have been made but investigation is on going.” LAPD Officer Mike Lopez says the fight occurred between protesters and counter-protesters at the rally. Lopez says the man was taken to a nearby hospital, where he is in serious condition. A reporter for the Los Angeles Times tweeted that the stabbing took place at a rally against vaccine requirements that began about 3 p.m.