Adam Eaton designated for assignment by Halos after 25 games

AP California

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Veteran outfielder Adam Eaton has been designated for assignment by the Los Angeles Angels after 25 games with the club. The Angels’ move is the latest indication the injury-plagued team has decided to focus on the future with little hope of ending its six-year playoff drought this season. Eaton batted .200 with one homer and two RBIs for the Angels, getting 13 hits and striking out 16 times. Los Angeles signed the 10-year veteran last month after the White Sox released him. The Angels acquired Eaton to play right field while they were short-handed in the outfield.