Apple orchard planted on Reno campus in memory of late grad

AP California

RENO, Nev. (AP) — An apple orchard has been planted at the University of Nevada, Reno in memory of a UNR graduate who died of brain cancer last year. Jessica Younger Dickens grew up in an agricultural community in Northern California. One of her final wishes before her death was finding a place on campus where food could be grown to help other people. More than 120 semi-dwarf cider and table apple trees were planted in her honor in April at the new Jessica Younger Dickens Memorial Orchard. A separate pollinator garden is planned on campus outside the medical school where she worked.