Chargers WR Mike Williams expected to miss 49ers practices

AP California

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams will miss this week’s joint practices against the San Francisco 49ers as he continues to deal with a hip flexor issue. Williams is among the many veterans who are not expected to play in preseason games, but he could have seen plenty of action in the Thursday and Friday practices if he were healthy. Williams is averaging 18.1 yards per catch the past two seasons, which is third-highest in the league.